Schönbrunner Christbaum als Überraschung für Elefanten

Für die Elefanten im Tiergarten Schönbrunn gab es jetzt eine besondere Überraschung: einen 18 Meter hohen Christbaum. 

Die Fichte aus dem Bundesforstbetrieb Wienerwald zierte kurz zuvor noch den Kultur- und Weihnachtsmarkt Schloß Schönbrunn. Die Dickhäuterherde – allen voran Leitkuh Tonga mit ihren beiden Töchtern Mongu und Iqhwa – ließ sich die Abwechslung auf dem winterlichen Speiseplan schmecken. Selbst die kleine Kibali begutachtete das nadelige Ungetüm neugierig. Der Christbaum stellt für die Elefanten vor allem auch eine tolle Beschäftigung dar.



Fotos: Daniel Zupanc

