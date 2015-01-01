HiPP Bio für Kinder – fruchtiger Genuss

Kinder lieben Fruchtpüree im Quetschbeutel – und Eltern das HiPP BiO FÜR KINDER Sortiment fruchtiger Bio-Quetschen.



Die HiPP HiPPiS Fruchtpürees sind eine willkommene Ergänzung zur täglichen Portion Obst und ideal als Nachtisch oder fruchtige Jause zwischendurch.







Die HiPPiS mit dem Plus

Ganz neu im HiPP BiO FÜR KINDER Sortiment sind zwei Bio-Fruchtquetschen mit Eisen und Zink, die mit 100 Prozent Bio-Früchten die gesunde Entwicklung des Kindes unterstüt- zen. Erstmals gibt es von HiPP damit Fruchtpürees in Bio-Qualität mit Nährstoffen für das Immunsystem. Die beiden HiPPiS Plus Sorten „Rote Früchte in Apfel Birne plus Eisen“ und

„Mango Ananas in Apfel Pfirsich plus Zink“ sind für Kinder ab 1 Jahr geeignet.







