Sanfte Hautpflege für die ganze Familie Die niederländische Hautpflegemarke Naïf launcht ihre erste Produktlinie in Österreich.



Ab sofort sind die Produkte, die speziell auf die empfindliche Haut von Babys und Kindern abgestimmt sind, österreichweit in 388 dm-Filialen sowie online auf dm.at erhältlich. Teil des Sortiments sind Shampoo, Waschgel, Badeschaum, Pflegecreme, ein wohltuendes Babyöl sowie – bald verfügbar – plastikfreie Feuchttücher.



„Naïf Natural Skincare“ steht für eine unvoreingenommene Herangehensweise an das Thema Hautpflege, speziell für Kinder und Babys. Eltern sollten die Pflegeprodukte für ihre Kleinen ganz unbekümmert einkaufen können, ohne sich Gedanken zu den Inhaltsstoffen machen zu müssen.



Die Produkte werden aus natürlichen Rohstoffen wie Avocado, Leinsamen, Mandel und Macadamia hergestellt, sind vegan und werden in den Niederlanden produziert. Zusätzlich verzichtet Naïf auf Mikroplastik, Mineralöl, chemische Konservierungsstoffe und Alkohol. Damit sind die Produkte perfekt auf die empfindliche Haut von Babys und Kindern abgestimmt.



2013 wurde die Marke von Jochem Hes und Sjoerd Trompetter gegründet. Auf der Suche nach Pflegeprodukten für die empfindliche Haut ihrer Babys, fanden sie auf dem Markt fast nur Produkte, die gesundheitsschädliche Inhaltsstoffe wie Mineralöl oder Plastik enthielten.



Darum gründeten sie Naïf, um gute Kinder- und Babypflegeprodukte zu entwickeln. „Jeder Mensch ist von Natur aus naiv geboren: rein, ehrlich und aufgeschlossen. Wir wollen, dass das so bleibt. Schädliche Inhaltsstoffe, schwierige Worte und irreführende Behauptungen gehören nicht dazu”, so das Statement der Gründer.

